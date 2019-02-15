By: Editorial Team

Published February 15, 2019, in Other News

WITCHETTY grubs and grasshoppers were served up to Explorer Scouts when they faced a bushtucker challenge at a weekend camp.

TESTS: The contents of their sandwiches might not be what these Explorer Scouts are used to

It was a case of “I’m an Explorer Scout…Get Me Out of Here!” on a cold and muddy Birchmere campsite at Wisley Common.

Explorer Scouts from across Woking came together to brave a series of trials in the style of the well-known TV series.

The weekend was organised by a committee of Explorer Scouts to enable members of the five units around the borough to meet and get to know each other.

