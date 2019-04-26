By: Editorial Team

Published April 26, 2019, in Entertainment

A NEW work from Olivier Award-winning dancers of the Russell Maliphant Company is heading for G Live, Guildford, on Thursday 9 May.

Silent Lines will see the group working with video artist Panagiotis Tomaras in a co-production with Sadlers Wells to produce “explorations in dance and experiential anatomy using a unique mix of movement, animated video projection, and lighting”.

Russell Maliphant explains: “For this project, I’ve chosen to delve into the resource of studies and explorations I have made over the years in anatomy, biomechanics and in particular the body’s fascial system in relation to movement training and choreography.

“Allowing that to be the theme to inspire and effect the creation, Silent Lines investigates a range of poetic possibilities, using the visually rich and resonant connections between internal and external worlds, the microcosm and the macrocosm.

“Drawing on methodologies from a variety of movement disciplines and setting these within a world of animated light, this creation explores the endless web of connections we encompass and embody.”