By: Editorial Team

Published March 12, 2019, in Other News

SCOUTS are getting extra support at events they run or take part in, thanks to the Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner.

David Munro has presented the Surrey Scouts Event Support Team with a van which is being used as a control centre.

GIFT: Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner David Munro with members of Surrey Scouts Event Support Team and the van

The vehicle was previously used by police patrols using automatic vehicle number plate recognition (APNR) equipment on roads around the county.

It has been converted to house equipment providing support at both Scouting and community events such as the Ripley Bonfire.

The support team’s deputy manager, Callum Hawker, said: “We would like to thank the Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner for his donation of the van, which has already been used at numerous events.

“It has radio and CCTV equipment for event control, first aid supplies, and a welfare area for the team to use. The convenience of all these things in one place makes it an ideal control room.”

Mr Munro commented: “It’s great to be of help and thanks for all you do for Scouting.”

More than 13,600 young people aged from six to 25 are involved in Surrey’s 176 Scout groups, which have 3,423 adult volunteers.

Each of the 18 districts in the county has its own support unit, which can call on the help of the Surrey Scouts Event Support Team.

The team’s services include providing first aiders and stewards and setting up a communications system.