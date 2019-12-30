By: Editorial Team

Published December 30, 2019, in Headlines

EWBANK’S, Surrey’s leading international auction house, is gearing up for its entertainment and memorabilia auction on 9 January.

STAR QUALITY – A Yoda Pepsi-Cola promotional figure from 1999 film Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace has an estimate of between £500 and £800

One of the stand-out lots is a pencil drawing by Rick Griffin, for the Walt Disney Company. The drawing, Mickey Mouse Wants You, combines two famous American icons – Mickey Mouse and the iconic First World War recruiting poster featuring Uncle Sam, by James Montgomery Flagg.

This idea of altering or combining historically-known images to make a currently relevant point was a recurring theme in Griffin’s art, who became fascinated with comic books, newspaper funnies and animated films as a child.

MAKING A POINT – A pencil drawing by Rick Griffin, Mickey Mouse Wants You, has been valued between £10,000 and £15,000

In the early 1980s, Griffin worked on several film animation projects with people employed by Hanna-Barbera and the Walt Disney Studios, and was drawing cartoon-related works regularly. These projects led to a number of new contacts in Hollywood and Burbank, which resulted in commissions for Rick to create art for film studio products.

A few years after this pencil drawing was created, it was framed by Alton Kelley, an American artist known for his psychedelic art. He used his unique approach to matching and stacking frame moulding and chose a red, white and blue colour motif to further the point of the references to these all-American icons.

It has been valued at between £10,000 and £15,000 by the experts at Ewbank’s.

Many vintage film posters will be on sale. Among the most valuable is one advertising 1962 film Lawrence of Arabia, featuring artwork by Georges Kerfyser, which is framed and valued at between £500 and £800. A poster from 1961 film The Misfits, starring Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe, has an estimate of between £150 and £250.

HOLLYWOOD GREATS – A poster from 1961 film The Misfits, starring Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable, has an estimate of between £150 and £250

Alongside the posters is a large cinema foyer information board showing Timetable of Films with category and times, carved wood with lift-up interchangeable film information and wooden upright stand. It has a guide price of between £200 and £400.

Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises for Ewbank’s, so fans will be intrigued by a Yoda Pepsi-Cola promotional figure from 1999 film Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. The figure stands 87cm tall and has an estimate of between £500 and £800.

SIGN HERE – A copy of Queen’s A Night At The Opera album, on Dutch Export white vinyl from 1975, bearing the signatures of all band members, has a guide price of between £1,500 and £2,500.

For music fans, there are a couple of lots of note, including a signed copy of Queen’s A Night At The Opera album, on Dutch Export white vinyl from 1975. It bears the signatures of all band members to the front cover, and was signed at Elland Road, Leeds, in 1962 for Trudi Humphry, a lifelong fan of the band. It has a guide price of between £1,500 and £2,500.

She met the band on numerous occasions, starred in multiple music videos and was heavily involved with the official fan club in London. This led to her having access to the band and attending many concerts and tours with backstage passes.

BLACK GOLD – A gold disc presented to rock band Black Sabbath for their 1970 album Paranoid, which has been valued at between £1,000 and £1,500

Trudi also wrote a discographical research biography with Andy Skingle, which was printed in the booklet and credited to them in the box set of albums called Queen The Works.

A gold disc presented to rock band Black Sabbath for their 1970 album Paranoid has been valued at between £1,000 and £1,500.

An original costume design from 1984 film Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, has been valued at between £300 and £500. The design is by John Mollo, a British costume designer and author best known for his Oscar-winning costume designs for the Star Wars films.

EWBANK’S can be telephoned on 01483 223101 or emailed at valuations@ewbankauctions.co.uk.

LIVE internet bidding is available through www.theauctionroom.com and www.ewbankauctions.co.uk