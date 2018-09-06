By: Editorial Team

Published September 6, 2018, in Other News

A SCHOOLGIRL from Knaphill has raised hundreds of pounds by donating her long locks to help make wigs for children and young adults who lose their hair while undergoing chemotherapy.

Eve Farrimond collected £720 for The Little Princess Trust, a charity which relies on community fundraisers to help children cope when they lose their hair.

The 10-year-old, who attends Beaufort Primary School, Goldsworth Park, said: “I am doing this because I love to help others and this is one of the greatest ways I can assist.

“My hair, and the donations, will help children who have unfortunately lost their hair due to the effects of chemotherapy.”

Eve’s original target for the charity chop, which took place on Saturday, was £350. She surpassed this with a generous donation from online gaming operator Stride Gaming.

Her proud mum, Lorraine, said it was the latest fundraising activity that Eve had initiated.

“In the past she has raised money for Woking Hospice and the British Heart Foundation,” she added. “But this is an amazing achievement.

“Eve decided to grow her hair much longer, but now has changed her mind and decided to get a short bob, and donate her hair and raise funds for a good cause.”

Donations can still be made in support of Eve at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evefarrimond.