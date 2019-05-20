By: Editorial Team

TWO entrepreneurs who built notable careers in the entertainment industry have relocated part of their business from West Byfleet to Woking town centre, as part of their new company’s expansion.

Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire have spent more than two decades running their former global business, Ambassador Theatre Group, from the town.

Dame Rosemary Squire and Sir Howard Panter, whose new venture of Trafalgar Entertainment has seen significant growth.

Their new business venture, Trafalgar Entertainment, is following a similar path and has moved into Export House in Wolsey Walk.

A live entertainment business, the company has seen significant growth since it was established in 2017. It originally operated from its West End venue of Trafalgar Studios, and has since opened two offices, in The Strand in London and in West Byfleet.

The company has gone on to acquire Trafalgar Releasing, formerly Picturehouse Entertainment, and Stagecoach Performing Arts.

Rosemary Squire, executive chairman and joint chief executive of Trafalgar Entertainment, said: “Howard and I live in Surrey and have based our work here and in London for over two decades.

“When we founded ATG, the New Victoria Theatre and Ambassadors Cinemas at the Peacocks Centre in Woking became our very first regional venues. We later established our head office in the town centre.”

Rosemary, who was made an OBE for services to theatre in 2007, added: “When we started Trafalgar Entertainment in 2017, with so many new colleagues also based in Surrey, we always knew we’d love to have a presence in Woking again. Now of course, we’ve been able to bring our colleagues from Stagecoach Performing Arts along with us, which is a really exciting development and it feels like a homecoming for us all.

“We have two wonderful contemporary office spaces in London and Woking which are great platforms for our future growth. We’re truly delighted with our new home at Export House and we’re looking forward to working alongside the other companies in the building.”

