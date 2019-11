By: Editorial Team

Published November 15, 2019, in Other News

THE Chobham News & Mail is now available to buy in Pasha, the café and delicatessen in High Street, Chobham.

Jacqueline Turker with the Chobham News & Mail

Owners Max and Jacqueline Turker are selling the edition of this paper which covers Chobham, West End and Bisley.

Customers can now catch up with the local news while enjoying a coffee or freshly cooked bistro food with a modern twist – for just 50p.

Discover what Chobham’s speciality Turkish kitchen has to offer at www.pashachobham.co.uk.