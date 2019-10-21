By: Editorial Team

Published October 21, 2019, in Sport

An Addlestone teenager has been selected for the England National Training Squad for sprint kayaking.

16-year-old Rory Stewart, who trains and races for Addlestone Canoe Club, also represented Great Britain at the Olympic Hopes Regatta last month where he raced in three events.

16 year old kayaking champion Rory Stewart

His call-up for the regatta was thanks to his stellar performances at the Sprint Kayaking National Championships held at the Nottingham Holme Pierrepont National Water Sports Centre in August.

Wendy Dodson, Addlestone Canoe Club’s Head Racing Coach, paid tribute to his achievements.

She said: “Rory put in an excellent performance at the Nationals this summer, especially as this was his first year in the under-18 category, where he was racing boys almost two years older.

“He trains very hard and has an excellent attitude, training up to eight times a week and sometimes on his own.

“We are all very proud of what he has achieved.”

