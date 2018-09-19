By: Vicky

Published September 19, 2018, in Entertainment

KATIE Bradley, Upstagers, Saiichi Sugiyama and the Will Purdue Band are among a host of acts lined up to play an inaugural blues festival at Woking’s new live music venue, the Fiery Bird.

The eight-hour event on Saturday 29 September will see a series of solo acts and bands spread across two stages in in a show that will bring established artists to the town and offer a chance for up and coming locals to shine.

Also on the bill will be David Skinner, Blues Café, Hot Wires, J Lee & The Hoodoo Skulls, Fillerup, Bluestone Bills, Nika & Parrot Jam, and a Mega Jam where musicians are welcome to join in.

The festival, which will run from 3pm until 11pm, is being co-organised with Surrey Blues Society and tickets – just £10! – are available on the Fiery Bird website.

If you can’t wait that long for a bit of live music, the Phoenix open mic event is back at the venue in Church Street East on Monday next week (24 September) from 7.30pm.