By: Editorial Team

Published April 29, 2019, in Headlines

A LUCKY guess won more than chocolate for one local family – they ended up with a brand-new tumble dryer as well.

Nick and Evone Purvis, along with their children Callum and Amy, received the appliance thanks to a winning guess in the charity event organised by RSM Domestic Appliances in Knaphill.

Nick and Evone Purvis with Amy and Callum, and Steve Haydon from RSM Domestic Appliances

All it took to enter was the donation of an Easter egg at their store in the High Street, allowing the family the chance to guess how many eggs were packed into the drum of the new Blomberg tumble-dryer.

“It’s a 10 kg machine, so it has the biggest drum you could get,” said Kirsty Haydon of RSM. “We managed to fit 255 eggs inside. Their guess was 256, just one out, which was the closest of all the entries by a long shot.”

The tumble-dryer was delivered and installed free of charge. The competition was the family firm’s way of boosting donations to Eagle Radio’s Egg Appeal, which collected chocolate eggs to share around more than 50 local charities and organisations, including Woking and Sam Beare Hospices, yourSanctuary and Woking Community Health Recovery Service.

For the full story get the 25 April edition of the News & Mail