By: Editorial Team

Published October 25, 2019, in Entertainment

EASTENDERS star Samantha Womack will play the central role in the thriller The Girl On The Train, which comes to the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Monday (28 October) until Saturday 2 November.

Based on the international best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins, it tells the story of Rachel Watson, who longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears.



JUST THE TICKET – Samantha Womack in rehearsal for The Girl On The Train, which comes to Woking on Monday

When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a mystery.

Best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1’s EastEnders, Womack’s other television credits include leading roles in Mount Pleasant and the hugely popular Game On.