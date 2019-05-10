By: Editorial Team

Published May 10, 2019, in Woking Business

EAST meets West at Woking’s newest eatery Wrapchic, which was opened by the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Will Forster in Woking town centre’s Peacocks Shopping Centre.

The outlet has brought Indian street food together with an easy to eat Mexican format and is one of 32 franchised outlets across the UK, of which Woking’s, owned by Sarika Grover, is the newest.



New Wrapchic owner Sarika Grover with, from left, Mahesh Raikar, Managing Director and founder of Wrapchic, her husband Vishal Grover, and the Mayor of Woking Cllr Will Forster

Mrs Grover, who lives in Guildford, says: “Every time I came to the Peacocks shopping mall I thought there was something missing – there was a McDonalds and a Chinese eatery but there wasn’t enough hot food on offer. Also, when I looked at the local demographic it was primarily a mix of Asian and Western people so I thought that Wrapchic would be a good idea.”

Wrapchic was opened in the food court area of the shopping centre on Friday 26th in a flourish of traditional Indian drums since when Mrs Grover says: “We’ve been really well received. It is casual food to eat on the go.”

A mother of teenagers, her son 18 and daughter 13, Mrs Grover explains: “Young people don’t want to sit down to eat in a formal restaurant. All our food is fresh, nothing is frozen and the fillings are familiar Indian food but served in a wrap, burrito or pannini.”

She adds: “I have visited the mall quite often in the past so I’m very pleased to be here but I would like to open another franchise.”