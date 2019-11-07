IF YOU were at The Laithwaite Community Stadium for Woking’s recent home encounters with Eastleigh and Notts County, you may have noticed a film crew in action.
And if you were particularly conspicuous, you may just end up on Dutch television.
Margriet van der Linden, a well-known talk show host from the Netherlands, spent almost a week in the closest confines of Woking FC’s management and players creating a documentary that will air in her country next month.
It will be part of a series focusing on men, and this particular episode will look at the sub-culture of football.
In an exclusive interview with the News & Mail prior to the Notts County fixture, van der Linden explained why she came to Woking.
She said: “It’s a global documentary – not focused on the Netherlands – and so, to me, when you think about going abroad, of course you go to England.
“We wanted to find a club like this – one that’s semi-professional, with a lot of volunteers, energy, sadness, the works. And if you look around, it’s all here.
“This is about a group of men in a team; the dynamics, the frustration, the joy. What is it that is so fascinating about it? You can even smell it – it’s a special smell.”
Despite being in Woking for only a matter of days, van der Linden has already built up an affinity for the Cards, and has relished seeing football stripped of its elite-level trimmings.
“What is so special about this club is how quickly you feel involved,” she said. “I love them already and I really want them to win.”
For the full story get the 7 November edition of the News & Mail
Tweet