Dutch TV documentary focuses on ‘special’ Cards

By:
Published November 7, 2019, in Sport

IF YOU were at The Laithwaite Community Stadium for Woking’s recent home encounters with Eastleigh and Notts County, you may have noticed a film crew in action.

And if you were particularly conspicuous, you may just end up on Dutch television.

Margriet van der Linden sits down with Cards boss Alan Dowson to talk about men in semi-professional football

Margriet van der Linden, a well-known talk show host from the Netherlands, spent almost a week in the closest confines of Woking FC’s management and players creating a documentary that will air in her country next month.

It will be part of a series focusing on men, and this particular episode will look at the sub-culture of football.

In an exclusive interview with the News & Mail prior to the Notts County fixture, van der Linden explained why she came to Woking.

A film crew captures a few shots at the Laithwaite Community Stadium through the rain

She said: “It’s a global documentary – not focused on the Netherlands – and so, to me, when you think about going abroad, of course you go to England.

“We wanted to find a club like this – one that’s semi-professional, with a lot of volunteers, energy, sadness, the works. And if you look around, it’s all here.

“This is about a group of men in a team; the dynamics, the frustration, the joy. What is it that is so fascinating about it? You can even smell it – it’s a special smell.”

Despite being in Woking for only a matter of days, van der Linden has already built up an affinity for the Cards, and has relished seeing football stripped of its elite-level trimmings.

“What is so special about this club is how quickly you feel involved,” she said. “I love them already and I really want them to win.”

For the full story get the 7 November edition of the News & Mail

Post comment

This entry was tagged with: , , ,

  •  A D Labs for dentures direct
  •  
 

Comments are closed.

 