By: Editorial Team

Published April 25, 2019, in Other News

DUNSBOROUGH Park in Ripley opened its gates last week for the first day of its annual Festival of Tulips.

Nearly 700 people visited the garden on Wednesday, enjoying April sunshine under clear blue skies.

Dunsborough Park in bloom

Dunsborough Park is a country estate, a beautiful home set amongst 100 acres of landscaped gardens, currently open to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme which allows visitors unique access to private gardens to raise money for charity.

Those visiting last week were able to enjoy delicious cakes and teas on sale in aid of the owner’s charity, ARCH (Art Research Creativity and Health), which funds musicians to play therapeutic music concerts in care homes, hospitals and hospices.

“Visitors were in awe of the breathtaking wild meadow of tulips with its random planting and clashing colours near the lovely tranquil Water Garden and folly bridge, as well as new tulips which had been planted within the Walled Garden giving a wonderful variety of blooms and startling splashes of colour,” said Kate Gill, who works at the estate.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to visit an amazing garden and enjoy these striking colourful displays.”

The next public openings are today, 25 April, then tomorrow and Saturday, all in the afternoon from 2pm-6pm. Entrance is £7, children under 14 free.

Teas will be on sale in aid of SSNAP (Support for the Sick Newborn and their Parents); The Princess Alice Hospice and Naomi House Children’s Hospice respectively.

For the special picture feature get the 25 April edition of the News & Mail