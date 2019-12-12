By: Editorial Team

Published December 12, 2019, in Headlines

TWO balding puppies found dumped by the roadside on a cold, wet day are being kept warm by some Christmas jumpers.

The 12-week-old lurchers are being looked after at the RSPCA’s Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham, along with their mother.

Holly and Ivy keeping warm in their special knitted coats

The dogs – the pups named Holly, Ivy and the mum Mistletoe by centre staff – were abandoned in Effingham at the end of November.

Holly and Ivy have mange and are suffering with bald, itchy patches on their skin.

Mum Mistletoe is being kept safe at Millbrook

“Thankfully, someone spotted them and asked us for help, and we were able to get them into our warm, dry kennels quickly.” said Millbrook deputy manager Liz Wood.

“Mistletoe is doing well but the pups have still got a long way to go and it will take some time for their coats to grow back,” she added.

Liz said the family will stay at the centre over the Christmas period while they are nursed back to full health.

The centre is appealing for donations to help cover the cost of care over Christmas and the ongoing treatment that the dogs need.

Donations can be made at Millbrook in Guildford Road, Chobham, or via the RSPCA’s Stock the Sleigh winter appeal at www.rspca.org.uk.

For the full story get the 12 December edition of the News & Mail