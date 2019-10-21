By: Editorial Team

Published October 21, 2019, in Other News

ST ANDREW’S School played host to a royal visitor, when the Duke of Kent officially opened the school’s latest development project.

with the headmaster and the chairman of governors, Major General James Gordon CBE

The visit began with introductions followed by a tour of the new food technology room, with the opportunity for the duke to speak with a number of the pupils to discover what this new facility means to them. The children delighted in sharing their cooking skills, showing some of their culinary efforts.

The tour included a classroom visit to see a lesson in progress, as well as stopping by the school’s new library before heading to The Little Field Theatre – a new building complete with retractable seating, flexible rehearsal space and state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

The duke unveiled a plaque to commemorate the development project and formally named The Little Field Theatre and The Duke of Kent Building.

