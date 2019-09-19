By: Editorial Team

A NEW garden for children at RHS Wisley has been opened by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Back to Nature Garden is inspired by the gardens co-designed by The Duchess at RHS Chelsea Flower Show and RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival and is a place for families and friends to have fun in nature, while hopefully also igniting a love for gardening and growing plants.

Kate plants a weeping blue cedar tree with children from the RHS Campaign for School Gardening and Matt Pottage, curator of RHS Wisley

The Back to Nature Garden includes features from the original garden at RHS Chelsea, including the hollow log and boulders from the waterfall, as well as the wildflower meadow, hidden burrow and rolling hill from RHS Hampton.

As with the other RHS Back to Nature Gardens, the garden at Wisley aims to support The Duchess of Cambridge’s work to highlight how time spent in natural environments can help in building the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime.

“RHS Garden Wisley is our flagship garden, welcoming over a million visitors a year, many of whom are families with young children, who we want to become the next generation of gardeners,” said Sue Biggs, RHS director general. “How magical for these children to play somewhere that has been inspired by gardens co-designed by The Duchess.”

