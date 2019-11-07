By: Editorial Team

Published November 7, 2019, in Other News

A MAN from Woking has been jailed, after he was found in possession of cocaine, two mobile phones and cash.

Zahria Munteanu

Zahria Munteanu, 20, of Vale Farm Road, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

PC Sarah Wentworth said: “We hope this result shows the community that their intelligence can really help us, and that by remaining vigilant, you can notice suspicious activities. My advice would be to trust your instincts, and if you really feel something is not right, call 101 (or 999 in an emergency), because that phone call could really go a long way in helping us crack down on drug dealing.”

