DRONE pilots have been warned to keep away from the railway or risk being taken to court, following an incident when the Flying Scotsman locomotive recently visited Woking.

A drone similar to the one seen operating dangerously close to the Flying Scotsman

British Transport Police are investigating footage posted online in which a drone appears to fly dangerously close to the railway between Farnborough and Woking as the famous steam train passed through on April 12.

“First and foremost, flying a drone near to the railway can be extremely dangerous. It is a criminal offence to fly a drone on, over or within 50 metres of the railway and it is important that any would-be drone pilots are aware of this,” said Inspector Andy Jackson from the British Transport Police.

“British Transport Police will always conduct vigorous investigations where we have evidence that drones are being flown illegally near the railway.”

Drone pilots found breaking the law could face a £2,500 penalty.

Anyone witnessing what seems to be dangerous use of a drone should call 101, stating the location and time of the offence.

