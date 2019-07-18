By: Editorial Team

Published July 18, 2019, in Other News

WOKING College Theatre Company has beaten more than 500 entrants to win the British Theatre Festival.

The talented students were representing England, having won the All England Theatre Festival last month, competing in the final against plays produced by adult groups from Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The Woking College Theatre Company being crowned winners at the final in Harrogate.

The winning one-act play Education, Education, Education! is set in 1997, the day after Tony Blair has won the general election and explores the impact of changing policies and funding on teachers and students.

The play was directed by Claire Nevers and Gina Marshall, Claire, head of performing arts, who said: “We have been incredibly proud of our student’s commitment, creativity and discipline throughout the whole process. They have been outstanding ambassadors for the college and performed to the highest standards.

“To be the only youth group at the final stages was a little daunting but they clearly rose to the challenge brilliantly.”

For the full story get the 18 July edition of the News & Mail