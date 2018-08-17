By: Editorial Team

Published August 17, 2018, in Sport

STRAIGHT-talking Woking manager Alan Dowson, was less than complimentary about his side’s performance against Oxford City at The Laithwaite Community Stadium last Saturday.

Despite winning the game 3-2 – courtesy of a late strike from Paul Hodges to maintain their unbeaten start to the season – Dowson let rip in his post-match interview about his side’s lackadaisical showing.

Speaking to WokingTV.co.uk after the match, The Cards’ boss pulled no punches about his team’s performance. “We were useless, and I thought we were lucky to get away with it” he said.

“We’ve got senior players in the team, who have played at the higher level, but the way they passed the ball and moved, you were left thinking, are you sure?”

“You can be a tactician and write 25 things on a board, but if you haven’t got self-drive and enthusiasm you haven’t got anything, and I felt that some of the players were going through the motions.

“It’s my fault, though, as I rested players who I thought needed a rest. So, while I had a go at the players, I’m disappointed in myself; I’m just as bad as they are,” he concluded.

