WOKING Football Club’s manager has donated a prized possession to be auctioned in aid of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices charity.
Alan Dowson handed over his Conference South Play Off medal to support the organisation’s fundraising efforts.
The medal is one of a limited edition of 23 given to the team and support staff at the club when it beat Welling Utd in the play-off final to be promoted back to the National League.
The promotion represents a successful season for “Dowse” and his players and a significant moment in the Cards’ history.
“I am delighted to give my winner’s medal to such a worthy and important cause as Woking & Sam Beare Hospices,” said Alan.
Woking & Sam Beare Hospices is running a silent auction for bids to win the medal.
Bids for the medal should be sent, along with your name and a contact number, to business@wsbhospices.co.uk.
Payment, by cheque, credit card or cash, must be made within 24 hours of the auction deadline of noon on Friday 12 July. The winner will be announced during the pre-season friendly against Oxford United on Saturday 13 July.
For terms and conditions and more information, visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk/businessgroup.
