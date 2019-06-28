By: Editorial Team

Published June 28, 2019

WOKING Football Club’s manager has donated a prized possession to be auctioned in aid of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices charity.

Alan Dowson handed over his Conference South Play Off medal to support the organisation’s fundraising efforts.

Alan Dowson hands over his medal to Phil Wormley

The medal is one of a limited edition of 23 given to the team and support staff at the club when it beat Welling Utd in the play-off final to be promoted back to the National League.

The promotion represents a successful season for “Dowse” and his players and a significant moment in the Cards’ history.

“I am delighted to give my winner’s medal to such a worthy and important cause as Woking & Sam Beare Hospices,” said Alan.

Woking & Sam Beare Hospices is running a silent auction for bids to win the medal.

Bids for the medal should be sent, along with your name and a contact number, to business@wsbhospices.co.uk.

Payment, by cheque, credit card or cash, must be made within 24 hours of the auction deadline of noon on Friday 12 July. The winner will be announced during the pre-season friendly against Oxford United on Saturday 13 July.

For terms and conditions and more information, visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk/businessgroup.

