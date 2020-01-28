By: Editorial Team

WOKING FC manager Alan Dowson, his assistant and the club kitman are all taking part in “dry January” to raise money for local charities.

Dowse is giving up alcohol for Cherry Trees, a small charity that provides specialist short breaks and respite for children and young adults with a range of complex disabilities, including learning, physical and sensory impairments.

Alan Dowson, the Woking FC manager, left, club kitman Malcolm Jobling, centre, and the assistant manager Ian Dyer, are swapping alcohol for soft drinks to raise money for charity

The challenge will take Dowse into February as he has pledged to stay away from his favourite lager and other drinks for 40 days.

The fundraising follows a visit by Cherry Trees children to the club in October last year.

Dowse said: “I was persuaded to help them because I have children myself and know how hard it is caring for them on a daily basis, so caring for a child with extra care needs means somewhere like Cherry Trees is so important.

“My favourite drink is Kronenbourg lager, enjoyed down the local pub, Blackie’s in Woking. I will be missed at the clubhouse bar but know 40 days health and fundraising will set up my new year nicely.

“Please get behind my challenge of 40 days of no drinking by donating to my page; it will really keep me going! Thank you.”

The charity was founded in 1980 by a group of parents and doctors and is a lifeline for the families of more than 100 children and young people who it regularly looks after, from after school for a few hours to a weekend or a couple of weeks.

Dowse is being supported in his efforts by Ian Dyer, an assistant manager, who is helping another local charity, and the kitman Malcolm Jobling, who is raising money for the Woking Hospice.

