By: Editorial Team

Published September 21, 2018, in Headlines

A WOKING hairdresser is starring in a reality show pitting professional avant garde stylista against each other.

Donna O’Donoghue, who lives in Westfield, is a contestant on Extreme Hair Wars, which began on Thursday 20 September on Channel 5 Star.

Donna ran a salon in Knaphill for 15 years and is now a styling teacher and does hair for special events.

One of those was a Star Wars-themed wedding and another featured a bride as an Elvish princess from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

She said the programme was “probably the most stressful, out-of-my-comfort-zone, experience I’ve ever had.

“That bit you see on reality programmes where contestants are waiting to hear their fate – that went on for 45 minutes,” Donna said.

She said she later learnt that the delay was caused by a heated argument between the judges and the show producers as to which contestant had to leave.

“I’m hoping that will be shown,” she said.

Read the full story in the 20 September edition of the News & Mail