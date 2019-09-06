By: Editorial Team

Published September 6, 2019, in Other News

THE Chobham-based Children with Special Needs Foundation has donated £4,000 to this weekend’s Handycamp, which is run in conjunction with Woking Scouts.

“This is the 15th year that we have helped to sponsor the Handycamp at Woodlarks, in Farnham,” said Gordon Parris, who began the charity in 1995 when he and his wife, Ann, were mayor and mayoress of Surrey Heath.

ALL IN A GOOD CAUSE – Gordon Parris, founder of the Children with Special Needs Foundation, presents a cheque for £4,000 to Woking Scouts, led by District Explorer Scout Commissioner Brian Pinto, right, to help fund the Handycamp weekend

“The donation to Handycamp covers £1,000-worth of food for the weekend, and the rest goes towards the general running costs.”

Woking Scouts “buddy up” with special-needs students to give them the opportunity to try typical Scouting activities.

“The activities can include swimming, canoeing, archery, even rock-wall climbing,” said Gordon. “We’re trying to help the children achieve even more of their goals.

“We enjoy being able to help this brilliant event as when we visit it is obvious that everyone is having a good time.”

For more information on the work of the foundation or to donate, please visit: https://www.childrenwithspecialneeds.co.uk

