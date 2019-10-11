Love Island’s Amber Davies will take the central role when Dolly Parton’s hit West End show 9 to 5 The Musical heads to Woking’s New Victoria Theatre from Tuesday (15 Oct) until Saturday 19 October.
The show tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy – three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?
Inspired by the cult film, this new West End production features Dolly’s own Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score.
Amber will reprise her role as Judy Bernly on tour and will be joined by Laura Tyrer as Violet Newstead alongside Georgina Castle as Doralee Rhodes – the role made famous by Dolly Parton. Joining them from the original West End production will be Sean Needham and Lucinda Lawrence to play Franklin Hart Jnr and Roz Keith.
