By: Editorial Team

Published August 21, 2018, in Other News

Police officers have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual offence in Addlestone.

A man, riding a black bicycle, approached a 15-year-old girl in Simplemarsh Road sometime between 10-11pm on Wednesday, 8 August, and asked her inappropriate questions. He then exposed himself to the teenager.

The man police would like to speak to is described as white, of average build and aged in his twenties. He has ginger or light brown hair, a curly facial beard and spoke with a southern accent.

Officers are also keen to speak with anyone who recognises the man pictured in the E-fit.

PC Chloe Hodgkinson said: “We have released this E-fit in the hope someone may recognise the person pictured and come forward with the information we need to bring whoever was responsible for this offence to justice.

“The victim was understandably left very shaken by the incident and I am urging people to look closely at the picture and give me a call if they believe they have information which could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote 45180085237.