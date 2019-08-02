By: Editorial Team

Published August 2, 2019, in Other News

TAKE a trip back in time for a prehistoric adventure around The Square in Camberley to keep young explorers busy over the summer holidays.

Come face to face with prehistoric monsters in Camberley

Free summer event DinoLive has opened at the shopping centre, inviting families to come face to face with a set of animatronic dinosaurs, including the tyrannosaurus, the flying pteranodon and “meat-eating bull” the carnotaurus.

Behold the majestic Pterandon

As part of the exhibition, The Square is inviting families to pick up a leaflet from their customer service desk and answer fact-finding questions (found next to each dinosaur). Once completed, families can then return their leaflet and children aged 3-12 can win a set of mini dinosaur rubbers.

The Square will also be entering completed dinosaur questionnaires into their free prize draw – with one lucky family wining a £100 gift card to spend at the centre.

There are other free events in Cambridge Square (in front of House of Fraser) throughout August, including Excavation Workshop on 3 August, and Dinosaur Paint Pottery on 24 August. Visit www.thesqcamberley.co.uk for details.