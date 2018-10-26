By: Vicky

Published October 26, 2018, in Other News

THE 60th Woking Drama Festival has been held with large audiences watching around 30 local amateur groups perform over two weeks.

The first festival in 1959 consisted of six plays over two nights and was held at the Lion Works Social Hall.

The event has been held at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre since 1975, except for a brief move to a temporary theatre during the building of the Peacocks Centre in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The drama festival is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

The winning play was Cider with Rosie from Woking College, which won four awards. Cider with Rosie was the Best Play by a Cast Under 21, Claire Nevers and Gina Marshall won the Director Award and Jack Derry and Ana Richardson were Best Youth Actor and Best Youth Actress.

