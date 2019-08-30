By: Editorial Team

Published August 30, 2019, in Other News

THE well-manicured flower beds and vegetable plots run by Derry’s Field Allotment was once again open to the public last Saturday for the association’s open day.

Tony Harding, chairman of Derry’s Field Allotment Association

The annual event is as an opportunity for people to see what can be grown on the 117 plots at the Coniston Road site in Old Woking which currently has 160 members, and to raise money for charity.

Chairman Tony Harding said: “The weather was on our side and we raised around £700 by the end of the day. We’ve been doing the open day for about 20 years now and it’s as much about the community as putting the allotment on show.”

For the full story and picture spread, see the 29 August edition of the News & Mail