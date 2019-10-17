By: Editorial Team

Published October 17, 2019, in Other News

BROADCASTER and children’s author Dermot O’Leary thrilled the pupils of Hoe Bridge School on Monday, when he officially opened their new performing arts and dining room development.

Dermot O’Leary opening the new performing arts and dining centre at Hoe Bridge School

The TV and radio presenter, well-known for hosting The X Factor as well as his Radio 2 show, talked about his love of literature and explained how his Toto the Ninja Cat series of books is based on his own two cats.

Excited young readers with their signed books

The afternoon included a Q&A session with the children, Dermot reading from his latest book and then a signing session for lots of eager children.

“It was a great pleasure to open Hoe Bridge’s new Performing Arts Centre and to meet so many enthusiastic children this afternoon,” said Dermot.

