By: Editorial Team

Published January 4, 2019, in Sport

CHOBHAM’s woes continued after they came up short against local rivals Cobham at the Memorial Ground, losing 33-17.

With relegation to London Two South West looking increasingly more likely, Chob made the 26-mile round trip to Cobham hoping to bring some much-needed cheer.

Matt Bosworth taking a tackle for Chobham. Picture: John O’Brien

The visitors started the game positively, but made too many unforced errors early on to really trouble their Surrey rivals.

In contrast, the hosts remained composed throughout and took an early lead from a mazy run from all of 80 metres followed by a second, easier try shortly afterwards.

The visitors got themselves back in the game when hooker Robbie Brown managed to drive over the line after sustained pressure from the Chobham pack. Fly-half Josh Clark converted, which was nothing more than Chob deserved.

Despite having the wind behind them, the Surrey Heath side went into the break trailing 15-7, knowing that they would have to up the ante to topple their hosts.

Robbie Brown breaking through. Picture: John O’Brien

The second half proved to be a cagey affair, which saw both fly-halves taking penalties. Cobham registered three more points from the tee, while Clark managed one of his own to keep Chob in the running.

The visitors’ valiant efforts were not in vain, though, as they came within a whisker of their hosts when lock Dom Sammut crashed over for Chob’s second try of the afternoon. Again, Josh Clark converted to make the scores 18-17.

However, Cobham seized the initiative to score two more tries to pull away and secure a 33-17 win.

After the match, Chob player coach Ryan Gregory said: “I thought the scoreline flattered Cobham somewhat, but they showed real composure when afforded the chances to score.”