Published January 25, 2020, in Entertainment

IN THE first show of its kind outside London in more than 20 years, an exhibition of the work of legendary artist David Hockney opens in Woking this weekend.

Spanning six decades of creative output, David Hockney: Ways of Working will take an in-depth look at the Bradford-born artist’s exploration of a diverse range of media.

David Hockney’s 1971 portrait of Sir David Webster, who was chief executive of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, from 1945 to 1970

It depicts his various painting techniques, draughtsmanship, printmaking and photography skills, his designs for the stage and his embrace of digital technologies such as the iPad, Photoshop and inkjet processes.

The show has been curated not only to celebrate the renowned artist, but also to delve deeper into the processes that lie behind his work. The exhibition will include photographs of Hockney seen working in his studio creating paintings, drawings, prints and photographic pieces, including several that relate to specific works on display.

In addition, a 14-page letter that has never been seen before describes the artist’s work processes in his own words.

Hockney is famous for his Californian swimming pools, Polaroid photo-collages, and figurative, landscape and abstract works, all of which are highlighted in the exhibition.

Also on display are drawings in watercolour, coloured chalks, pencil and ink, and – merging drawing and his fascination with new technologies – digital illustrations on the iPad.

David Hockney: Ways of Working is at The Lightbox, Woking, from Saturday until Sunday 19 April. The exhibition will be accompanied by a selection of talks, tours and creative workshops.

There will also be a hands-on learning activity, enabling children and families to engage with the artwork. Also, as part of a Hockney Week during the February half-term holiday, children will be invited to contribute towards a large mosaic-style artwork, reflecting the artist’s processes.

