Published November 27, 2019, in Other News

ONE of the UK’s fastest-rising stars of comedy and magic is hosting a quiz night in aid of Woking’s homelessness charity.

Danny Buckler is compering the event this Saturday 30 November, on behalf of York Road Project.

The winning team at the last York Road Project quiz night earlier this year

Buckler, who lives in the area, describes himself as a “comedian or thinks he’s a magician, magician who thinks he’s a comedian”.

He will be raising laughs and entertaining teams of contestants at Woking United Reformed Church, for the charity’s second quiz night of the year.

“For just £5 per ticket, members of the community are invited to a fantastic night of fun and friendly competition, all for a worthy cause,” said the charity’s community fundraiser, Hannah Cope.

“All proceeds from the quiz night will be supporting people experiencing homelessness in Woking and the surrounding areas over the cold winter months. We will be able to help even more people during the festive period, a time of year when loneliness can really set in.”

The event includes a Christmas craft market stall selling items made by the York Road Project clients and a tombola featuring prizes ranging from Prosecco to pickles.

A selection of festive nibbles and soft drinks will be provided, and quizzers can take their own alcoholic beverages.

The evening, at the church in White Rose Lane, Woking, starts at 8pm and runs until 10.30pm. Find out how to book quiz tickets as an individual or a team at: www.yorkroadproject.org.uk.

York Road Project provides accommodation and support to people facing homelessness in Woking and the surrounding areas. Its services include outreach to rough sleepers, a direct-access night shelter and “move on” properties providing longer-term accommodation.