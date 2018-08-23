By: Vicky

Dame Judi to open Wisley flower show

DAME Judi Dench will open this year’s annual flower show at The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Garden at Wisley on 4 September.

Known for her love of trees, flowers and gardening, Dame Judi said: “I am so thrilled to be invited to Wisley this year. It is somewhere I have always wanted to go and never managed to actually get there until now, hooray!”

Matthew Pottage, Curator, RHS Garden Wisley, said: “We are so delighted and excited that Dame Judi will be opening the show. She will be seeing the garden at its peak of late summer bloom – our Equinox and Mixed Borders in particular will be vibrant with colour and the hot weather means our new Exotic Garden is lush with jungle-like foliage.”

