Dame Judi to open Wisley flower show

By:
Published August 23, 2018, in Headlines

Dame Judi to open Wisley flower show

DAME Judi Dench will open this year’s annual flower show at The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Garden at Wisley on 4 September.

Known for her love of trees, flowers and gardening, Dame Judi said: “I am so thrilled to be invited to Wisley this year. It is somewhere I have always wanted to go and never managed to actually get there until now, hooray!”

Matthew Pottage, Curator, RHS Garden Wisley, said: “We are so delighted and excited that Dame Judi will be opening the show. She will be seeing the garden at its peak of late summer bloom – our Equinox and Mixed Borders in particular will be vibrant with colour and the hot weather means our new Exotic Garden is lush with jungle-like foliage.”

Actress Judi Dench poses with the “Dame Judi Dench” rose named after her on the David Austin Roses exhibit at the RHS Chelsea Flower show in London Monday May 22, 2017.RHS / Luke MacGregor

For more details, pick up the News & Mail’s 30 August edition 

Post comment

  •  A D Labs for dentures direct
  •  
 

Comments are closed.

 