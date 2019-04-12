By: Editorial Team

Published April 12, 2019

A DAY of cycle racing, with elite races and family activities, will be held at the Brooklands Museum next month.

Racers Jacob Hennessy, Tom Stewart and Alex Paton pose in front of Brooklands Museum’s iconic Concorde

The highlight will be the Grand Final of the OVO Energy Tour Series on a 1.4km circuit that will start and finish on the former runway of the aerodrome that now forms a community park. The event is expected to attract thousands of cycling fans and will be shown on TV.

The unticketed, free-to-attend event on Saturday 25 May is unique in the world of cycling, as the focus in both the men’s and women’s competition is on the teams, who battle for the overall title based on the performance of all five of their riders in each round.

The organisers of the event next month hope that it will be the first of many.

Hugh Roberts, chairman of event organisers SweetSpot Group said: “We are delighted to be working with Elmbridge Council and our other key stakeholders in order to create what we hope will become an annual fixture of cycling, as well as drawing attention to Brooklands, its history and the contribution it made to motor racing and cycling.”

