By: Editorial Team

Published July 4, 2019, in Other News

AROUND 500 people enjoyed a day of activities, competitions and performances at this year’s South Woking Fun Day.

Mum Paula with daughter Eve, who enjoyed getting her face painted

Held recently at St Peter’s Recreation Ground in Old Woking, it was the sixth annual event organised by churches in the area to bring the community together.

One of the teams in the tug of war contest

Activities included face painting, several inflatables including a popular Gladiators-style challenge, a coconut shy, a craft stall for adults and messy church activities.

Organisations including the WI; Incredible Edibles; Woking Hospice and Hoe Valley Neighbourhood Forum had stalls, while competitions featured a space hopper race, an egg and spoon race and a tug of war.

Joseph checking to see if he had won a prize after hooking a duck

Performances were provided by Caroline Morales’ dance students and the Chinese Association of Woking, who brightened the day with their colourful dragon dance.

Event organiser Andrew Bates said: “A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make the event happen and it was wonderful to see people coming together and enjoying themselves. This is what the event is all about, bringing people together to have fun.”

