Published June 7, 2019, in Entertainment

Can you imagine a world where the country sound of Hank Williams meets the guitar riffery of AC/DC? Well, you don’t have to because Hayseed Dixie have got there before you.

In fact the act started back in 2000 when John Wheeler and Mike Daly combined their musical talent after a whisky-fuelled stint in their Tennessee studio.

Hayseed Dixie



Fifteen albums later (consisting of both original material and reinterpretations of previously

rendered songs) Hayseed Dixie have more than half a million records around the world and played over 1,200 live shows in 31 different countries. The next comes at the Boileroom in Guildford on Thursday 20 June.