By: Editorial Team

Published November 6, 2019, in Headlines

THE Cards for Good Causes Christmas Card pop-up shop has opened at Christ Church in Woking town centre.

Staffed by a team of local volunteers, the Woking pop-up shop is part of a network of more than 300 temporary shops run by Cards for Good Causes, the UK’s largest charity Christmas card organisation.

Left to right, volunteers John Philips and Peter Saunsbury, shop manager Vivienne Allan, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, and Bob Rider

It represents more than 250 charities including the Friends of Woking Community Hospital, CICRA, for children with crohns and colitis, White Lodge and Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, including national groups such as Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s, NSPCC, Alzheimer’s Society and RNLI.

The national charity has been going for 60 years, donating more than of £100 million to charities from card sales.

The Woking branch was opened last week by the Mayor, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks. It sells hundreds of different Christmas card designs, as well as traditional Advent calendars and candles, wrapping paper, gift tags, napkins and stocking fillers.

The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

For the full story get the 31 October edition of the News & Mail