Published September 10, 2019, in Other News

A COUNSELLING charity usually associated with helping couples solve relationship problems has started a service for young people.

Those aged from 10 to 18 who are having difficulties in their life can turn to iRelate for confidential advice.

Young people with overwhelming problems can find help at the new iRelate service

The service has been launched by Relate West Surrey, which helps individuals and families as well as couples.

Children with issues such as low mood, anxiety, problems at home or at school or with friends which they are finding overwhelming and which are interfering with their home life or school can contact iRelate.

Discussions will be kept confidential unless there are concerns about a young person’s safety.

Relate West Surrey chief executive Jill Rawling said: “Growing up can be tough and there are lots of reasons at home or at school that can make life difficult, so it can help to have someone to talk to.

“Whether it’s about coping with exam stress, parents splitting up, bullying or low mood, Relate can provide a safe space to talk. We treat the protection and safeguarding of children with the utmost priority.”

Children aged over 16 can contact iRelate themselves and under 16s can be referred by parents or guardians.

For more information, call Relate on 01483 602998 or email Relate appointments@relatewestsurrey.org.uk.

