December 5, 2019

WOKING Borough Council has dressed the town centre’s most prominent figures to mark White Ribbon Day, also known as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Towards Women.

The symbolic act of giving a white ribbon to the larger-than-life sculptures by the Woking born artist, Sean Henry, aims to raise awareness of the campaign, which encourages men to call out sexist or abusive behaviour towards women.

STANDING TALL – The mayor of Woking, Beryl Hunwicks, adds a white ribbon to one of the town centre’s prominent sculptures

The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, said: “Most men do not use violence but all men can help to end it. To wear a white ribbon, like our statuettes, is a promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence towards women.”

During her 2019-20 mayoral year, Cllr Hunwicks has chosen to raise funds for Your Sanctuary and the Women’s Support Centre, two organisations that support people affected by domestic abuse.

White Ribbon Day was on 25 November, and during the campaign, which extends to 10 December, the council is working with organisations such as Woking Football Club and live music venue the Fiery Bird to reach male audiences.

It is also co-ordinating a borough-wide advertising campaign encouraging people to #makethepromise – a simple online pledge that can be completed at www.whiteribbon.org.uk/promise.

People who make the promise can pick up a free white ribbon at the Civic Offices in Gloucester Square while stocks last.

For more information about the White Ribbon UK campaign, please visit www.whiteribbon.org.uk

