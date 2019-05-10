CORONATION Street star Georgia May Foote is heading to Surrey direct from Broadway, and prior to a London run, to star in the coming-of-age drama Napoli, Brooklyn.
Set in 1960 Brooklyn, New York, it tells the story of Nic and Luda Muscolino, who have raised three proud and passionate daughters, each of them bonded by a fierce love for one another and harbouring a secret longing that could tear the family apart.
When an earth-shattering event rocks their neighbourhood, life comes to a screeching halt and the Muscolino sisters are forced to confront their conflicting visions for the future.
Foote is best known for playing Katy Armstrong in Corrie, but fans will also remember her as Alison Simmons in Grange Hill and later as runner-up in Strictly Come Dancing.
Napoli, Brooklyn, comes to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, from Monday 13 May until Saturday 18 May.
Playwright Meghan Kennedy said: “Napoli, Brooklyn is loosely based on my mother’s adolescence. She grew up in a big, Italian Catholic immigrant family. It’s a story of immigrants finding their identities and coming to a new understanding of what home truly means.
“It’s women taking risks that will come to define a generation. But the issues each member of that family faced still exist now.”
