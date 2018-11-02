By: Vicky

Published November 2, 2018, in Other News

A YOUNG Woking volunteer has raised £1,500 for the learning disability charity LinkAble by running the New Forest Marathon.

Connor Ward, 21, took part in the event with his cousin Marcus and finished in under five hours.

Connor first started volunteering at LinkAble as part of his Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award four years ago and has continued helping at the charity when home from university.

The amount he has raised adds to a prize of £1,000 given to LinkAble in recognition of Will Siegmund, 18, being named Young Woking Volunteer of the Year.

The money for Will’s success will go directly towards supporting vital services for children and adults with learning disabilities.

He missed the awards ceremony for the event run by the Greenoak Housing Association earlier this year, but was presented with the cheque by the Mayor of Woking, Will Forster, at the LinkAble premises in Board School Road

Will is off to further his studies at university but still plans to continue volunteering at LinkAble. He said: “I’ve really loved volunteering at LinkAble and have found it incredibly rewarding.” when he can and

Will said, ‘I’ve really loved volunteering at LinkAble and have found it incredibly rewarding.”

Alison Keeley, LinkAble’s Chief Executive said, “These two young men have been fantastic and we have been so lucky to have them as volunteers. They are always diligent and get on brilliantly with all the adults and children with learning disabilities. We rely so much on our volunteers and having people like Connor and Will who we can trust to work hard makes such a difference to our charity.”

LinkAble is always looking for reliable and hard working volunteers. Call 01483 770037 or email HR@linkable.org.uk if you are interested in helping.