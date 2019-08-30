By: Editorial Team

Published August 30, 2019, in Headlines

WOKING & Sam Beare Hospices have received £1,774.75 thanks to unwanted items dropped off at community recycling centres being sold to the public.

The Revive charity scheme, which operates at Martyrs Lane, Woodham, donates a portion of the money raised from its five shops across Surrey to local charities nominated by customers.

CASH FROM TRASH – Councillor Colin Kemp and Louise Morton, right, communications manager at Suez, present Woking & Sam Beare Hospices CEO Marian Imrie with a donation from the Revive scheme

Woking & Sam Beare Hospices were the chosen charity at Woodham Revive during the first quarter this year.

The Revive reuse shops, operated by Suez recycling and recovery UK on behalf of Surrey County Council, reclaim unwanted but usable items to sell. More than £18,000 was donated to Surrey charities last year through the scheme.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, CEO Marian Imrie said: “We are delighted that the local public have kindly taken the time to vote for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

Revive shops are based at Woodham, Redhill, Leatherhead, Witley and Shepperton community recycling centres.

For more information on Woking & Sam Beare Hospices please visit: www.wsbhospices.co.uk

