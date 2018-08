By: Editorial Team

Published August 14, 2018, in Headlines

AN ALMS Giving Ceremony was held in Jubilee Square on Saturday, collecting donations of food for the needy and homeless.

Arranged by Wat Phra Dhammakaya London, the Thai Buddhist organisation based in the Woking temple, the event helped support the York Road Project and The Salvation Army.

See the 16 August edition of the News & Mail for a picture spread of the event