By: Editorial Team

Published October 29, 2019, in Other News

WEST Byfleet Community Choir members Gill Davis and Helen Binding recently presented a cheque for £300 to the Fountain Centre in Guildford, in recognition of the “fantastic” treatment both received there.

The Fountain Centre is part of St Luke’s Cancer Centre, which is within the Royal Surrey County Hospital (RSCH).

Kas Girdler, left, representing the Fountain Centre, is presented with a cheque by Gill Davis, centre, and Helen Binding on behalf of West Byfleet Community Choir

“We’ve haven’t been doing charity concerts for too long,” said Gill, “because it’s only recently that we’ve started to get the choir numbers up. We’ve got about 30 members now, but there’s always room for more.

“Now we’ve started, we want to continue the charity theme, and we nominate a charity on a concert-by-concert basis. We have a Christmas concert coming up, and we’re doing the switching-on of the lights in West Byfleet, so we do get involved in the community.”

Kas Girdler, community engagement officer at the Fountain Centre, was delighted to receive the cheque, which was presented at the choir’s weekly rehearsal.

“The Fountain Centre is a special place,” Kas said. “We offer information and support, counselling and a wide range of complementary therapies to cancer patients, their carers and relatives, those bereaved and hospital staff.

“It is run by a small team and 95 volunteers. We help 650 people every month, but we want to do more.”

Anyone wishing to join West Byfleet Community Choir should contact westbyfleetcc@gmail.com or use their Facebook page. The choir meet each Tuesday at West Byfleet Infant School, from 8pm to 9.20pm

For the full story get the 24 October edition of the News & Mail