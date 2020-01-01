By: Editorial Team

Published January 1, 2020, in Entertainment

BIG names and big shows are heading to Woking for 2020. There’s comedy from the likes of Jack Dee, Josh Widdicombe and Jimmy Carr, original music from Susan Boyle, Russell Watson and Ward Thomas and musical tributes to everyone from the Bee Gees and Paul McCartney to Cher and Tina Turner.

Cast members of Priscilla Queen of the Desert will bring a healthy dose of fabulously outrageous glitz and colour in March

They’re all part of a packed new year programme at the New Victoria Theatre, which also includes loads of stage shows direct from the West End – with Ghost Stories, Once, The King And I, Friends! The Musical Parody and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on the bill.

The first big show of the year will be Ghost Stories (28 January until 1 February), which is billed as one of the scariest shows you’ll ever see and not recommended for under-15s.

Comedian Jack Dee is as excited as ever about his new show

There’s something dark lurking in the theatre. Punters will enter a nightmarish world, full of twists and turns, where all your deepest fears and disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage. There will be phantoms, poltergeists and plenty of bumps in the night.

The Sound of Music (10-14 March) will be followed by Priscilla Queen of the Desert (16-21 March), Blood Brothers (3 March-4 April), The King and I (7-18 April), A Murder Is Announced (21-25 April), Friends! The Musical Parody (19 May), and Grease (8-13 June).

On the comedy front, David Baddiel will be in town with his new show, Trolls Not The Dolls (23 February) followed by Ed Byrne (4 March), Adam Kay (23 March), Rob Brydon (24 March) and Josh Widdicombe (29 March). Jack Dee brings his new show, Off The Telly, on 30 May to be followed by Rob Beckett with Wallop (31 May) and Jimmy Carr (15 July).

Musical stars already lined up for 2020 include veteran Joe Brown (3 March), Britain’s Got Talent sensation Susan Boyle with fellow star from the show Jai McDowall (7 March), Russell Watson (3 May) and Ward Thomas (13 May).

Britain’s Got Talent stars Susan Boyle and Jai McDowall in rehearsal

There’s even more in the line-up for those who like their music nostalgic and in tribute form – You Win Again (12 January) celebrates the music of The Bee Gees, The McCartney Songbook arrives on 13 January, and Tina Turner’s songs get an outing in What’s Love Got To Do With It (24 January). Other celebration shows include Believe (Cher) on 16 February, Illegal Eagles (2 March) and the Magic of Motown (6 March).

And if you’re already pining for another dose of pantomime, tickets are already on sale for the 2020 Christmas show. It will be Snow White (4 December-3 January) with the stars yet to be announced. Full listings are on the New Victoria Theatre website.

For the full preview get the 2 January edition of the News & Mail