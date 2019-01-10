By: Editorial Team

Published January 10, 2019, in Entertainment

EVERYONE should start the new year with a smile on their face, and a Surrey visit by award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe should help.

The star of Stand Up For The Week, The Thick Of It and Mock The Week is coming to G Live in Guildford as Gag House Comedy Superstars returns on Friday 25 January.

Sara will be joined by Simon Evans, a dapper gent with general dislike for the Welsh and northerners, in fact anything that isn’t his stately manor.

Also on the bill will be Tom Deacon who first picked up the mic in 2007 and became an instant hit winning Chortle’s Student Comedian Award. He has since appeared regularly at the Edinburgh Festival and at gigs all over the country, as well as performing on TV programmes such as The Rob Brydon Show and Dave’s One Night Stand.