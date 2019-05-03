CANADIAN comedy legend Tom Stade is back with a new show. Welcome back to I Swear To…, picking up just where he left off as an hour simply wasn’t long enough.
He will attempt to figure out exactly where he fits into this
emerging new world of feelings and FaceTime. He’ll be asking questions like
exactly when did he, and all his stuff become vintage – and why didn’t he see
it coming?
Tom has been on Channel 4’s Comedy Gala, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The John Bishop Show and Live at the Apollo – and on Thursday 9 May he’ll be at G Live, Guildford.
