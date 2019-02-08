There are not one but two comedy shows at G Live’s Bellerby Studio in Guildford next week.
BBC New Comedy Award winner Paul Foot brings his new show Image Conscious to the venue on Thursday (14 Feb), following Alfie Brown who will be performing his new show on Wednesday (13 Feb).
Foot, who has appeared on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Would I Lie To You and Radio 4’s Infinite Monkey Cage, will be asking questions like ‘Have you ever considered the unique predicament of the soft-shell crab?’ and ‘What about the many, many problems that occur when organising a suburban orgy?’
Brown’s new show is about identity politics, trying to be a good father in a horrible world and being responsibly horny in the wake of wide-spread male sex crimes. He provides no answers, only questions.
